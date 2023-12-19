Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 8,814 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.