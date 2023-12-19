Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,008 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 374.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,512 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

