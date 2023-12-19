Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

