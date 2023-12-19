Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 9,325 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

BATS:PAUG opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

