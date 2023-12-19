Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 130,107 Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHI opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.