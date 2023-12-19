Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NOK opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

