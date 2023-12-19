Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 57,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 170.2% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

