Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $87,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

