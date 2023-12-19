Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

