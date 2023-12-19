Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $1,666,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

