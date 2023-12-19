Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Raised to $193.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PIPR opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $182.87.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

