Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Globe Life comprises 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $390,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

