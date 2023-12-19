Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,211,000 after buying an additional 1,202,222 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,126,000 after buying an additional 1,159,687 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.93. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

