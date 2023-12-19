Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.35.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

