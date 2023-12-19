Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $805.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $768.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $640.92 and a one year high of $824.86. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

