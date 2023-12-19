Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

