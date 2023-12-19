Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.26. Plug Power shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,815,028 shares.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

