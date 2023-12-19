POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,308,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,389,010 shares.The stock last traded at $12.45 and had previously closed at $12.45.

PNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. SVB Leerink cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. On average, analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,223,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,381,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

