Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 14,836 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $329.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

