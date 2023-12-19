Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 179,822 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 179,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

