Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

