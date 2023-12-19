Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,331 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $85,637,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $69,519,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

