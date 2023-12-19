Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 25,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $709.00 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

