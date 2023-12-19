Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 128,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 242.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

