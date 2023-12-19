Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $160.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

