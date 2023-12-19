Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.55 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI
S&P Global Stock Performance
NYSE SPGI opened at $436.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.