Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 506,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 434,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 188,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $452.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

