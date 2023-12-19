Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

