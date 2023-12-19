Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

