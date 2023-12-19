Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,416 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $307.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $307.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

