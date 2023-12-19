Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,657 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

Accenture Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $332.92 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $346.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.84 and its 200 day moving average is $315.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

