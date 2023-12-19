Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $446.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average of $445.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

