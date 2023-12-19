Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $3.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

