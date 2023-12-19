Polianta Ltd Acquires 2,700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

C traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 3,818,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,672,605. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

