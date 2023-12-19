Polianta Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,924 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WBD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,767,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

