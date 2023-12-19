Polianta Ltd Has $1.03 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 14.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.2 %

PARA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099,322. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

