Polianta Ltd Has $1 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Polianta Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 787,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,862. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.