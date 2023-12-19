Polianta Ltd Has $969,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Polianta Ltd increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $8.06 on Tuesday, hitting $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average is $172.96. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

