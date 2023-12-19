Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 84,500 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

NYSE F traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 12,516,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,416,477. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

