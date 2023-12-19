Polianta Ltd Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Polianta Ltd cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,929. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

