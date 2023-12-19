Polianta Ltd Takes $875,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.0 %

JLL stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.82. 42,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,229. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.81.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

