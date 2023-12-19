Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VSS opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

