Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $483.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $484.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

