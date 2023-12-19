Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,072,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

