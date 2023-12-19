Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

