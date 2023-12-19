Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $422,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

