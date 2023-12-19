Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,192 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $971,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 305.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $303,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.