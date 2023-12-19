Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBMQ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

