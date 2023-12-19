Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $60.38 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

