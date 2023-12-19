PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $27.52

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $26.45. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 179,044 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Morgan Stanley lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

